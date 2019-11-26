The HOVG Podcast: The Sklar Brothers

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by The Sklar Brothers.
Randy and Jason Sklar talk to the boys about the newly released Hall of Fame ballot (and the chances someone DOESN’T cast a vote for Derek Jeter), whether or not baseball’s steroids guys belong in Cooperstown, give their thoughts on the sign stealing allegations facing the Houston Astros and share their memories of 2019 Hall of Very Good inductee Brody Stevens.
