The HOVG Podcast: The Sklar Brothers

Nov 26, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by The Sklar Brothers.

Randy and Jason Sklar talk to the boys about the newly released Hall of Fame ballot (and the chances someone DOESN’T cast a vote for Derek Jeter), whether or not baseball’s steroids guys belong in Cooperstown, give their thoughts on the sign stealing allegations facing the Houston Astros and share their memories of 2019 Hall of Very Good inductee Brody Stevens.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Hall of Very Good™ Announces 2019 Class

BBWAA Releases 2020 Hall of Fame Ballot

Finally, a Fun Baseball Scandal

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel, Beauty of a Game and Jumbotron Art.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: The Sklar Brothers



