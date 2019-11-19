Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Shirley Burkovich

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Shirley “Hustle” Burkovich.

The former AAGPBL player talks to the boys about how and when she got her start playing professional baseball, how she got her nickname, if she saved anything from her playing days, the status of the International Women’s Baseball Center and, of course, “A League of Their Own”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

International Women’s Baseball Center

Limited Edition IWBC Double-Bobblehead: Shirley Burkovich and Maybelle Blair

Home of Rockford Peaches Also to Become Home to Women’s Baseball

A League Of Their Own Film Locations

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

