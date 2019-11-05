Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Perry Barber

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Perry Barber.

The longtime umpire (and onetime Jeopardy! champ) talks to the boys about how she went from opening up for Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen to umpiring games across the country and gives her insight on why it is important that girls play baseball and stay involved well into adulthood.

Female Baseball Umpire Calling the Shots

Women in Blue: The Day The Umpires Made History

