The HOVG Podcast: Bobby Dynamite

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bobby Vasquez.

The man known as “Bobby Dynamite” talks to the boys about how being in the right place at the right time led to him driving the train at Minute Maid Park for the last two decades, relives the 2004 Home Run Derby, recalls some of the famous faces who have stopped by his train and shares his favorite moments as “the luckiest Astros fan alive”.

SHOW NOTES:

A brief history of the train at Minute Maid Park

‘Bobby Dynamite’ is the man behind the Minute Maid train

Behind the Scenes Series: Bobby Dynamite

Conductor of the Astros’ train has the best view in baseball

