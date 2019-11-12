Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Bobby Dynamite

Posted by | Nov 12, 2019 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Bobby Dynamite
By: |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Bobby Vasquez.

The man known as “Bobby Dynamite” talks to the boys about how being in the right place at the right time led to him driving the train at Minute Maid Park for the last two decades, relives the 2004 Home Run Derby, recalls some of the famous faces who have stopped by his train and shares his favorite moments as “the luckiest Astros fan alive”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

A brief history of the train at Minute Maid Park

‘Bobby Dynamite’ is the man behind the Minute Maid train

Behind the Scenes Series: Bobby Dynamite

Conductor of the Astros’ train has the best view in baseball

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Bobby Dynamite



Related Posts

Trea Turner Hits for the Cycle Yet Again!

Trea Turner Hits for the Cycle Yet Again!

July 25, 2019

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

How Have the New York Yankees Jerseys Evolved Over the Years?

June 21, 2019

5 Ideas For Activities To Do On a Houston RV Trip When It Rains

5 Ideas For Activities To Do On a Houston RV Trip When It Rains

June 20, 2018

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

Visiting Sacred Sports Sites

February 8, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino