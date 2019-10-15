Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis

The HOVG Podcast: Jon Leonoudakis
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Leonoudakis.

Just in time to remember the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, the filmmaker talks to the boys about growing up a San Francisco Giants fan, documenting the chaos surrounding Game Three of the 1989 World Series and his friendship with 2012 Shrine of the Eternals inductee Jim “Mudcat” Grant.

