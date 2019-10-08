The HOVG Podcast: David Samson

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by David Samson.

The former Florida/Miami Marlins president talks to the boys about his favorite (and least favorite) moves, how Steve Bartman led to one of the best feelings in the world, living through a disastrous 2012 season and, of course, those three days in the Phillippines when he played “Survivor”.

SHOW NOTES:

Marlins President David Samson Voted Off During First Episode Of “Survivor”

A Ballpark That May Be Louder Than the Fans

Ozzie Guillen Said Something Crazy About Fidel Castro

