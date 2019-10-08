Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: David Samson

The HOVG Podcast: David Samson
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by David Samson.

The former Florida/Miami Marlins president talks to the boys about his favorite (and least favorite) moves, how Steve Bartman led to one of the best feelings in the world, living through a disastrous 2012 season and, of course, those three days in the Phillippines when he played “Survivor”.

SHOW NOTES:

Marlins President David Samson Voted Off During First Episode Of “Survivor”

A Ballpark That May Be Louder Than the Fans

Ozzie Guillen Said Something Crazy About Fidel Castro

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

