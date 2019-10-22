This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Wallach.
The Executive Director of the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, talks to the boys about everything going on at the museum (including expansion plans!) and hanging out with Shawn and Lou’s favorite British baseball fans, Andy and Joey.
SHOW NOTES:
How much do you really know about Shoeless Joe Jackson
Baseball needs to put Shoeless Joe back in the game
Shoeless Joe Jackson museum may relocate to make way for luxury apartments
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
- Dan on Twitter
- Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum on Twitter
- Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum on Facebook
- Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum Official Website
