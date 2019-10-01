Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Andy Brown

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andy Brown.

Fresh from completing his tour of all 30 Major League stadiums, the British artist and painter talks to the boys about spending the second half of the baseball season crisscrossing the United States in a rental car, his favorite places to visit and paint, the milestones he’s witnessed and (for some reason) shares his newfound his love of smoked salmon.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Andy’s MLB Ballpark Schedule

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

