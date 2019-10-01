The HOVG Podcast: Andy Brown

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andy Brown.

Fresh from completing his tour of all 30 Major League stadiums, the British artist and painter talks to the boys about spending the second half of the baseball season crisscrossing the United States in a rental car, his favorite places to visit and paint, the milestones he’s witnessed and (for some reason) shares his newfound his love of smoked salmon.

SHOW NOTES:

Andy’s MLB Ballpark Schedule

Incredible to meet and spend some time with @timcarrollart today. Generous with his time and his work is even more impressive first hand! Textured, layered, images within images. I loved the Van Gogh like (in my eyes) background on the Jim Thorpe piece! Stunning! pic.twitter.com/ppq4LcJk7y — Andy Brown (@andybisanartist) September 11, 2019

Had the pleasure of spending last nights game @mets with Mr. @PhilHecken. It is not an exhaggeration to say that I would not be in this position without the support of this gentleman on my journey over the last few years. Much love and thanks~cheers! pic.twitter.com/cNQNRxg2X6 — Andy Brown (@andybisanartist) September 24, 2019

