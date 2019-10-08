Select Page

Los Angeles Cops To Show Their Support

Posted by | Oct 8, 2019 | ,

Los Angeles Cops To Show Their Support
By: |



Following a tragedy, it’s not uncommon to see Major Leaguers showing their unwavering support of their local law enforcement agencies.

But cops being able to reciprocate and publicly get behind their local team?

Nope.

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers loss Monday to the Washington Nationals, the LAPD was encouraged to show their support of those OTHER boys in blue.

Police Chief Michel Moore began his career in Los Angeles in 1981…the same year his Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

Coincidentally, he was promoted to captain seven years later…just in time to see the Dodgers best the Oakland A’s in the Fall Classic.

Suffice it to say, dude is probably hoping his latest tweet will help the back-to-back National League Champions get over the hump and bring home the pennant.

Hall of Very Good, MLB

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: Los Angeles Cops To Show Their Support



Related Posts

The HOVG Podcast: Andy Brown

The HOVG Podcast: Andy Brown

October 1, 2019

The HOVG Podcast: David Samson

The HOVG Podcast: David Samson

October 8, 2019

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

The 2019 Burning River Baseball MLB Awards

The 2019 Burning River Baseball MLB Awards

October 2, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino