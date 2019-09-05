The HOVG Podcast: Roman Weinberg (Part Two)

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Roman Weinberg.

Finishing up just a stone’s throw from where he started his day, the Operations Manager of the “Field of Dreams” Movie Site talks to the boys about this year’s Team of Dreams event, shares what the future holds for the location and lays out the plans for All-Star Ballpark Heaven.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

[embedded content]

Chicago-Area Couple Buys ‘Field Of Dreams’ Location

You Can Now Spend the Night at the Iconic ‘Field of Dreams’ House

[embedded content]

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and The Field of Dreams Movie Site.