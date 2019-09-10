The HOVG Podcast: Dan Evans and Tucker LaBelle

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Evans and Tucker LaBelle.

Just yards from the iconic baseball field immortalized in the movie, Dan and Tucker talked to the boys about the path both of them took to getting to being involved with the Field of Dreams Movie Site, their plans for the location up to and beyond the New York Yankees-Chicago White Sox game next summer, how a polar vortex helped Dan go from the Majors to dedicating his life to a farm in Dyersville, Iowa.

Also, the former Los Angeles Dodgers general manager shares with Shawn and Lou one of the best Vin Scully stories you’ll ever hear.

If you build it, they will come. The @Yankees and @whitesox to play an official MLB game at the Field of Dreams movie site on August 13, 2020. The league will begin construction on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Dysersville site that neighbors the iconic movie set. pic.twitter.com/dctL3HLoOM — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) August 8, 2019

MLB’s Yankees And White Sox To Play At ‘Field Of Dreams’ Farm

Ex-Sox exec aims to restore ‘Field of Dreams’ site

