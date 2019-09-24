The HOVG Podcast: Claire Smith

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Claire Smith.

The 2017 J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient talks to the boys about how she got her start in journalism, shares the story she was most proud to cover, reveals the one story all baseball fans should be following and, lastly, advocates for Billy Williams to join the podcast.

SHOW NOTES:

Claire Smith on receiving J.G. Taylor Spink Award: ‘Most memorable moment’ of career

Claire Smith Legacy Lauded In Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The unbreakable pioneer who wanted to cover baseball

Claire Smith Blazed a Trail For Women In Sports Journalism

CLAIRE’S BOOK

