Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Claire Smith

Posted by | Sep 24, 2019 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Claire Smith
By: |



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Claire Smith.

The 2017 J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient talks to the boys about how she got her start in journalism, shares the story she was most proud to cover, reveals the one story all baseball fans should be following and, lastly, advocates for Billy Williams to join the podcast.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Claire Smith on receiving J.G. Taylor Spink Award: ‘Most memorable moment’ of career

Claire Smith Legacy Lauded In Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The unbreakable pioneer who wanted to cover baseball

Claire Smith Blazed a Trail For Women In Sports Journalism

CLAIRE’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Claire Smith



Related Posts

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

Blue Jays Strike Back to Beat Red Sox

July 18, 2017

Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion

Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion

September 21, 2019

Noah Syndergaard's future with the New York Mets remains cloudy

Noah Syndergaard&#039;s future with the New York Mets remains cloudy

September 19, 2019

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

The Pirates are Getting Ready to Call up Kevin Newman

July 17, 2018

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino