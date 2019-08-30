Wade Boggs Continues to Debunk Online Auctions

If you look hard enough, you can find just about anything on eBay.

And if you’re a collector that needs a little bit of everything (looking your way, Rich Davis), seeing a three-foot tall bobblehead from your favorite player’s personal stash…that’s instant excitement right there.

For all #WadeBoggs collectors: this 3-foot bobblehead has been on @eBay for a while. This unique item is so awesome! Seller claims this came right out of Mr Boggs’s trophy room. 🤔 I’m not sure of that claim. But this is a neat item. Just sharing with all y’all! 😀🐔🐓⚾️🍗 pic.twitter.com/fNTl3ddTU2 — Richard Davis PA-C (@boggs328) August 27, 2019

For sale on eBay right now is, as the listing implies, a “real deal…celebrity owned” piece of memorabilia that came out of “Wade’s Personal Trophy Room”.

But is it really? Nope.

“Not true,” the twelve-time All-Star responded on Twitter.

Oh…but that’s not all. Also for sale on Twitter is a batting helmet signed by Boggs and some of his then- Tampa Bay Rays teammates.

Again, Davis reached out to the Hall of Famer.

This has been on @ebay for a while. I keep it on my watchlist more for curiosity. But the #WadeBoggs auto looks suspicious to me. It’s either a forgery or penned in haste. But, for my interest, it has my HS classmate, Rick Gorecki’s, autograph on the brim. 🐔🐓🍗⚾️ @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/z7w9Z1Nzq9 — Richard Davis PA-C (@boggs328) August 27, 2019

“Once again Richard,” Boggs responded, “you’re right.”

If all this seems familiar…it’s because it is. You see, this isn’t the first (or second or probably even the third or fourth) time Davis, who owns more than 500 autographed Boggs items, reached out to the ChickenMan to see if something was legit.

A few years ago, the Boggs superfan (whose collection already includes game-used jerseys, caps, bats and even shower shoes) happened upon a baseball signed by Boggs and his fellow 2005 inductee Ryne Sandberg and something just didn’t seem right.

None of this is to say eBay is not a great place to buy memorabilia…it is. You just need to be careful.

And if you’re able to reach out to the guy who (allegedly) signed or owned the thing…do it.