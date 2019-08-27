Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Tim Carroll

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Tim Carroll.

The “guy that cuts baseball cards” talks to the boys about how he got the inspiration to butcher baseball cards and turn them into art, his favorite piece, the other stuff he’s used (think Band-Aids, pine tar and peach pits!) to immortalize some of baseball’s best, that time he injured himself for his craft and how he went from Conway, South Carolina to Cooperstown.

SHOW NOTES:

How to Turn 996 Common Baseball Cards Into a Honus Wagner

Tim Carroll turns common cards into mosaic art depicting baseball cards

Measure Twice, Cut Once (A Look at Sports Artist Tim Carroll)

Hall of Fame to Salute Fans’ Timeless Love of Baseball Cards in ‘Shoebox Treasures’

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

