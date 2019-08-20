The HOVG Podcast: Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins
The “Baseball Brothers” talk to the boys about their quest to visit all 30 MLB stadiums together, their upcoming trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, how Muneesh’s six(!) near-death experiences have led him to introducing people to the game of baseball and, of course, Ty’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
