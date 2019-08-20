Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins

Posted by | Aug 20, 2019 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Muneesh Jain and Ty Simpkins

The “Baseball Brothers” talk to the boys about their quest to visit all 30 MLB stadiums together, their upcoming trip to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, how Muneesh’s six(!) near-death experiences have led him to introducing people to the game of baseball and, of course, Ty’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Fans Are Convinced This Tiny ‘Endgame’ Cameo May Hint at the Future of One Avenger

Iron Man 3 Star Reveals How His Avengers: Endgame Cameo Came to Be

Mets Home Opener Holds Special Meaning for One Fan

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Team of Dreams.

