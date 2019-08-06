Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Mark Schlereth

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mark Schlereth.

The three-time NFL champion and FOX analyst talks to the boys about that time he single-handedly won SuperBowl 32, growing up in Alaska(!) a fan of Pittsburgh sports, being the father of a former Major League pitcher, the promise he made to his son Daniel when he was 12 and his diarrhea moment.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Mark Schlereth – Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Mark Schlereth deserves to be in Pro Football Hall of Fame

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Team of Dreams.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

