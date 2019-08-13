The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.
The recently retired slugger talks to the boys about (literally) walking off a winner after eleven seasons, his new gig as Associate Executive Director of El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association, his new radio show “Swings & Mrs”, dealing with San Diego Padres Twitter and whether or not we should bring back “Bull Durham”.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
The Minor League’s active home run leader retired immediately after hitting a walk-off home run
El Paso favorite Cody Decker returns as Border Youth Athletic Association Executive Director
