The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker

The HOVG Podcast: Cody Decker
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Cody Decker.

The recently retired slugger talks to the boys about (literally) walking off a winner after eleven seasons, his new gig as Associate Executive Director of El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association, his new radio show “Swings & Mrs”, dealing with San Diego Padres Twitter and whether or not we should bring back “Bull Durham”.

The Minor League’s active home run leader retired immediately after hitting a walk-off home run

El Paso favorite Cody Decker returns as Border Youth Athletic Association Executive Director

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Team of Dreams.

