The HOVG Podcast: Ted Giannoulas

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ted Giannoulas

Fresh off of celebrating the 40th anniversary of “The Hatching”, the Famous San Diego Chicken talks to the boys to talk about being interviewed by the legendary Ron Burgundy, that time in 1976 when he interrupted Elvis, getting arrested at an Aerosmith concert and whether or not a memoir could be in the works.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Ron Burgundy Podcast

Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part One

Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part Two

