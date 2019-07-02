Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Patrick “Deep Dish” Bertoletti

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Patrick Bertoletti

“Deep Dish” talks to the boys about his time as a competitive eater, gaining 25 pounds during one competition, that time he and four buddies attempted to eat a 40-pound goat to help the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, competing at WingBowl alongside former slugger Matt Stairs and introduces the world to the former Major Leaguer who once set a record by eating a 72-ounce steak.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Matt Stairs is a “Badass”

Frank Pastore…Eating Machine

Kobayashi and Crew Attempt to Reverse Cubs Curse by Eating Goat

