The HOVG Podcast: Ozzie Guillen Jr.

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ozzzie Guillen Jr.

From the marketing of its young stars to the failings of its current commissioner, the host of La Vida Baseball’s “The Ozzie Guillen Jr. Show” talks to the boys about the current state of Major League Baseball. Oh…Ozzie also talks about the ups and downs of his famous father’s managerial career.

