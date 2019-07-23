The HOVG Podcast: Jeff Katz

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jeff Katz.

The newly-minted “Cooperstown Correspondent” (and the show’s first five-time guest!) talks to the boys about the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, upcoming elections, how this most recent Hall of Fame Weekend nearly killed him and spending part of his weekend in a funeral home with Jay Jaffe.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Draws Second-Largest Crowd Ever to Cooperstown

Roger Clemens responds to Roy Halladay’s anti-PED tweet

The Hall of Fame Case for Jim McCormick, Forgotten 19th Century Star

Gary Cieradowski’s Official Website

