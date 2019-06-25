The HOVG Podcast: Muneesh Jain

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Muneesh Jain.
The co-host of the popular Clubhouse Podcast talks to the boys about his favorite (and least favorite) ballparks, reveals his new baseball crush, opens up about the recent changes to baseball and picks a side in the ongoing Madison Bumgarner-Max Muncy debate. Kinda.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Mets Home Opener Holds Special Meaning for One Fan
Best of the Ballparks MLB Rankings: 2019
Max Muncy Had The Perfect Response To Madison Bumgarner
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.
