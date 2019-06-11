Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Bob Kendrick

The HOVG Podcast: Bob Kendrick
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by show favorite…Bob Kendrick.

The president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum returns (for the fourth time!) to talk to the boys about the “electric” 2019 Hall of Game class and upcoming celebration, lays out the plans for the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues and drops some Harlem Globetrotters knowledge.

Lastly, Bob provides an update on when the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center will be open.

SHOW NOTES:

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s “Hall of Game” Class of 2019

This year’s Hall of Game honorees were ‘electrifying’ players, and World Series champs

NLBM Announces Plans to Celebrate a Game-Changing Century

Ted Strong Jr.: The Untold Story of an Original Harlem Globetrotter, Negro Leagues All-Star

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Calendar

