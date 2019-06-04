The HOVG Podcast: Andy Brown

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andy Brown.

The British artist and painter (and Trivial Pursuit answer!) talks to the boys about when he got interested in baseball, his desire to visit and paint at all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums and that time he got a letter of approval from the Queen of England.

Andy’s MLB Ballpark Schedule

A Question in Trivial Pursuit: Which Artist Created a Portrait of Queen Elisabeth II Using 1,000 Teabags? Answer: Andy Brown

Charles Manson’s ashes used in painting at Haunted Museum in Las Vegas

