HOVG Podcast: Graig Kreindler

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graig Kreindler

The painter and illustrator talks to the boys about how he got his start as baseball’s foremost portrait artist and why he’s so good, shares what he’d like to paint and what he’s got in the pipeline for Topps and what he’s working on for the Negro Leagues Museum.

Oh…Lou also introduces Graig (and the world!) to the work of Kenneth Gatewood.

SHOW NOTES:

31 Best Graig Kreindler Artwork image

Baseball Paintings That Double as Fine Art and Historical Documents

Painter Graig Kreindler Presented Academy’s Sport Artist of the Year Award

Graig Kreindler Originals Coming To Topps

The Art of Kenneth Gatewood

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

