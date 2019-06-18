HOVG Podcast: Graig Kreindler

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graig Kreindler
The painter and illustrator talks to the boys about how he got his start as baseball’s foremost portrait artist and why he’s so good, shares what he’d like to paint and what he’s got in the pipeline for Topps and what he’s working on for the Negro Leagues Museum.
Oh…Lou also introduces Graig (and the world!) to the work of Kenneth Gatewood.
