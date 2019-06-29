Select Page

HOVG Minisode: The Chicken Turns Forty

HOVG Minisode: The Chicken Turns Forty
In the summer of 1979, Ted Giannoulas went from local radio station employee in a chicken suit to global superstar…but it wasn’t without controversy.

How did Giannoulas come to be known as “The Famous Chicken”? Would he ever go high-tech with his costume? And, most important…who would play him in a biochick, er, biopic?

To listen to the entire interview, CLICK HERE.

SHOW NOTES:

Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part One

Talkin’ Baseball with The San Diego Chicken – Part Two

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

