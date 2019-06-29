HOVG Minisode: The Chicken Turns Forty

In the summer of 1979, Ted Giannoulas went from local radio station employee in a chicken suit to global superstar…but it wasn’t without controversy.
How did Giannoulas come to be known as “The Famous Chicken”? Would he ever go high-tech with his costume? And, most important…who would play him in a biochick, er, biopic?
SHOW NOTES:
