Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Robert Wuhl

Posted by | May 28, 2019 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Robert Wuhl
By: |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Robert Wuhl.

The Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor talks to the boys about the latest Batman, whether or not we might see “Arli$$” on television again and speculates whether Ichiro or Albert Pujols (or someone else) will be the next unanimous Hall of Famer.

Oh…and Shawn attempts to cast a 12-episode Netflix re-imagining of the iconic film “Bull Durham”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Bull Durham — 9 things you didn’t know about the film

Arli$$ Episode Guide

Albert Pujols becomes third player in MLB history to reach 2,000 RBI

TERRIFICON will be spotlighting the 30th anniversary of the BATMAN film with Robert Wuhl!

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Robert Wuhl



Related Posts

Brodie Van Wagenen's depth deals are beginning to pay off

Brodie Van Wagenen&#039;s depth deals are beginning to pay off

May 24, 2019

Choices Have Good Consequences Too

Choices Have Good Consequences Too

May 23, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Chris Sale Pitches A Gem

Chris Sale Pitches A Gem

May 15, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino