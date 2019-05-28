The HOVG Podcast: Robert Wuhl

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Robert Wuhl.

The Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor talks to the boys about the latest Batman, whether or not we might see “Arli$$” on television again and speculates whether Ichiro or Albert Pujols (or someone else) will be the next unanimous Hall of Famer.

Oh…and Shawn attempts to cast a 12-episode Netflix re-imagining of the iconic film “Bull Durham”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Bull Durham — 9 things you didn’t know about the film

Arli$$ Episode Guide

Albert Pujols becomes third player in MLB history to reach 2,000 RBI

TERRIFICON will be spotlighting the 30th anniversary of the BATMAN film with Robert Wuhl!

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.