The HOVG Podcast: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom

The HOVG Podcast: Phil Hecken and Todd Radom
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Phil Hecken and Todd Radom.

The longtime friends and uniform experts re-join the boys to break down their favorite teams (more specifically…their logos, jerseys and caps) taking part in this year’s Copa de la Diversión.

Also…what is a bivouac?

SHOW NOTES:

Copa de la Diversión Bigger, Bolder in 2019

Copa de la Diversión Teams

TODD’S BOOK

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

