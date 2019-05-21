Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Mo Marable

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mo Marable.

The Emmy-nominated director and producer talks to the boys about getting his start behind the camera, how he ended up working on IFC’s “Brockmire” and what it’s like working with Spike Lee, Hank Azaria, Bob Costas, Joe Biden and a slew of others.

Also, Lou introduces the world to the “48-Hour Rule”.

SHOW NOTES:

From “Big Love” To “Veep”: How Maurice Marable Directed His Way To Success

‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Review: A Peak TV Home Run

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

