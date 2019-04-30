The HOVG Podcast: Julie DiCaro

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Julie DiCaro.
The attorney-turned sportswriter-turned radio host-turned Peabody Award winner-turned podcaster returns to talk to the boys about her deep dive into investigating the murder of James Jordan, father of NBA superstar-turned minor league baseball player-turned NBA superstar Michael Jordan for her new podcast, The Score: Behind the Headlines.
SHOW NOTES:
25 years after Michael Jordan’s father was murdered, key questions still remain unanswered
The Conspiracy Around Michael Jordan’s First Retirement
New questions raised in slaying case of Michael Jordan’s father
Man Says He Will Prove He Didn’t Kill Michael Jordan’s Dad
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
