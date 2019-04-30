Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Julie DiCaro

Posted by | Apr 30, 2019 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Julie DiCaro.

The attorney-turned sportswriter-turned radio host-turned Peabody Award winner-turned podcaster returns to talk to the boys about her deep dive into investigating the murder of James Jordan, father of NBA superstar-turned minor league baseball player-turned NBA superstar Michael Jordan for her new podcast, The Score: Behind the Headlines.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

25 years after Michael Jordan’s father was murdered, key questions still remain unanswered

The Conspiracy Around Michael Jordan’s First Retirement

New questions raised in slaying case of Michael Jordan’s father

Man Says He Will Prove He Didn’t Kill Michael Jordan’s Dad

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

 SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

