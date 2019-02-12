Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Kurt Bevacqua

Posted by | Feb 12, 2019 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Kurt Bevacqua
By: |

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kurt Bevacqua. Kinda.

The former big leaguer welcomes the boys on to his podcast, Dirty Kurt’s Dugout, to talk to them about which players  should (and shouldn’t) be in the Hall of Fame that aren’t already, why he hates the city of Milwaukee and Shawn shares a story about that time he found himself face-to-face with Pete Rose in Las Vegas.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Harold Baines’ Hall of Fame Selection Sparks Controversy and Criticism

Collusion Hurt Al Oliver’s Hall of Fame Case; Can He Still Get In?

Pete Rose in Las Vegas

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Kurt Bevacqua



Related Posts

Francisco Lindor Could Miss Opening Day With Injury

Francisco Lindor Could Miss Opening Day With Injury

February 8, 2019

MLB 2019 Regular Season Schedule Review

MLB 2019 Regular Season Schedule Review

December 11, 2018

Top Three Teams in the Manny Machado Sweepstakes

Top Three Teams in the Manny Machado Sweepstakes

February 3, 2019

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees are Targeting the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton

July 24, 2017

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino