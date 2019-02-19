The HOVG Podcast: Kieran Lovegrove

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kieran Lovegrove.

On the eve of reporting to Spring Training, the San Francisco Giants pitching prospect talks to the boys about the day-to-day of training camp, taking the high road on social media (and how some Major League Baseball teams take the lead), playing for David Ortiz in the 2018 Futures Game and his plans for expanding America’s Pastime to his home country of South Africa.

SHOW NOTES:

[embedded content]

Thank you @Indians for 7 amazing years! I am onto the next chapter of my professional baseball career, but I will never forget the lessons I’ve learned from this organization! Cleveland Rocks! 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/k2kZLBQhHg — Kieran Lovegrove (@Lovegrove19) November 23, 2018

