The HOVG Podcast: Brian Cronin

By: The Hall of Very Good | February 5, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Brian Cronin.

The creative mind behind Sports Urban Legends Revealed talks to the boys about the fact and fiction behind some of baseball’s greatest urban legends including Rickey Henderson’s million dollar check, Lou Whitaker’s missing jersey, Wade Boggs’ drinking habits, that time someone tried to maim Wally Joyner and more.

And as a bonus…lots of comic book talk!

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

[embedded content]

Did Rickey Henderson Really Frame His First Million Dollar Check Rather Than Cash It?

Did a MLB Pitcher Once Injure Himself With the Tack He was Using to Cheat in a Game?

Did a Fan Actually HIT Wally Joyner With a Thrown Bowie Knife During a Game?

Did Lou Whitaker Forget His Uniform at the 1985 All-Star Game?

Did Wade Boggs Seriously Drink 64 Cans of Miller Lite on a Cross Country Flight?

Eddie Waitkus and “The Natural”: What is Assumption? What is Fact?

[embedded content]

BRIAN’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.