Delino DeShields Jr. Gets Jackie Robinson Tribute Tattoo

By: The Hall of Very Good | February 1, 2019

On the eve of Spring Training 2018, Delino DeShields Jr. revealed a gigantic tattoo

To help celebrate the 100th birthday of Jackie Robinson, the Texas Rangers outfielder (and son of former Major Leaguer Delino DeShields) showed off his latest ink…a tribute to the Negro Leagues and baseball’s first black player.

“This off season, I got my leg done…it’s a dedication to the Negro Leagues,” DeShields Jr. said. “It’s something that’s very important to me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here today doing what I love to do.”