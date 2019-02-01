Select Page

Delino DeShields Jr. Gets Jackie Robinson Tribute Tattoo

Posted by | Feb 1, 2019 | ,

Delino DeShields Jr. Gets Jackie Robinson Tribute Tattoo

On the eve of Spring Training 2018, Delino DeShields Jr. revealed a gigantic tattoo that covered his entire back.

To help celebrate the 100th birthday of Jackie Robinson, the Texas Rangers outfielder (and son of former Major Leaguer Delino DeShields) showed off his latest ink…a tribute to the Negro Leagues and baseball’s first black player.

“This off season, I got my leg done…it’s a dedication to the Negro Leagues,” DeShields Jr. said. “It’s something that’s very important to me. Without them, I wouldn’t be here today doing what I love to do.”

Hall of Very Good, MLB

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: Delino DeShields Jr. Gets Jackie Robinson Tribute Tattoo



Related Posts

The Closer Option Nobody is Talking About

The Closer Option Nobody is Talking About

January 18, 2019

Dustin Pedroia on Track for a Comeback Year

Dustin Pedroia on Track for a Comeback Year

January 16, 2019

Milwaukee Brewers Send Keon Broxton to New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers Send Keon Broxton to New York Mets

January 7, 2019

OF Nick Castellanos Wants Tigers to Trade Him Before Spring Training

OF Nick Castellanos Wants Tigers to Trade Him Before Spring Training

January 25, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino