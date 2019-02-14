Select Page

Cleveland Ballpark Mustard Forced to Drop Chief Wahoo

For more than 90 years, Bertman’s Original Ballpark Mustard has been as synonymous with Cleveland as Chief Wahoo

And, just like the Indians, the team’s official mustard is also scrapping the toothy red-faced visage. But get this, they’re not making the change voluntarily…they’re doing it because they have to.

You see, as of January 1, everyone who does business with the Cleveland baseball team are required to use the ‘Block C’ or script logos.

Makes sense, right?

Not to Indians fans on Twitter.

Five hundred miles northwest of Cleveland, in suburban Madison, Wisconsin, sits the National Mustard Museum where, in the gift shop, they sell Bertman’s relatively problem-free.

“In the entire time we had the mustard with Chief Wahoo I think we had one or two complaints,” museum curator Barry Levenson told The Hall.

“We know that the old logo’s ‘retirement’ will make some people nostalgic,” Bertman CEO Michael Mintz added. “Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard has generations of fans because of its spicy goodness and our new branding looks great.”

Neat.

