The HOVG Podcast: Scott Crawford

Posted by | Jan 15, 2019 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Scott Crawford.

The executive director of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame talks to the boys about the history of and the differences between his Hall of Fame and that other one in Cooperstown, the recent remodeling that took place there in St. Marys, Ontario, 2009 inductee Larry Walker’s chances at getting inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and, lastly, how Shawn and Lou might be able to influence future Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame elections.

SHOW NOTES:

2018 Most Influential Canadians

Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame Chances are Up

2019 BBHOF Tracker Summary and Leaderboard

Hall of Fame Expansion

