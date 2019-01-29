The HOVG Podcast: Larry King

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 29, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Larry King.

The legendary broadcaster returns (for the third time!) to talk to the boys about the 2019 Hall of Fame class, looks ahead at the 2020 ballot, reveals the one guy who he believes should be getting more love from the BBWAA and speculates as to who might be the next unanimous Hall of Famer.

SHOW NOTES:

Mariano Rivera Leads Very Crowded 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Looking Ahead at the Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Larry King’s Son Chance Drafted by White Sox

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.