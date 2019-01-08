Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Justine Siegal

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Justine Siegal.

The founder of Baseball For All talks to the boys about her experience as Major League Baseball’s first female coach, trumpets the successes of fellow trailblazers Kim Ng and Jessica Mendoza, opens up about what Penny Marshall meant to women’s baseball and shares who she would put on an all-women’s baseball Mount Rushmore.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

A’s Hire First Female Coach in MLB History

Justine Siegal Gets Chance to Throw Batting Practice for Indians

What it’s Like to be the Highest-Ranking Woman in Major League Baseball

There’s No Good Reason Jessica Mendoza Should Be Baseball’s Only Female TV Analyst

