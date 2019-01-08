The HOVG Podcast: Justine Siegal

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 8, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Justine Siegal.

The founder of Baseball For All talks to the boys about her experience as Major League Baseball’s first female coach, trumpets the successes of fellow trailblazers Kim Ng and Jessica Mendoza, opens up about what Penny Marshall meant to women’s baseball and shares who she would put on an all-women’s baseball Mount Rushmore.

RIP Penny Marshall. You were a light in this world. Your movie A League of Their Own honored the women of the @aagpbl and inspired others to play baseball. You made a difference. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/jOxDBcSmzx — Justine Siegal (@justinebaseball) December 18, 2018

A’s Hire First Female Coach in MLB History

Justine Siegal Gets Chance to Throw Batting Practice for Indians

What it’s Like to be the Highest-Ranking Woman in Major League Baseball

There’s No Good Reason Jessica Mendoza Should Be Baseball’s Only Female TV Analyst

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.