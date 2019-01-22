Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Jay Jaffe

Posted by | Jan 22, 2019 | ,

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jay Jaffe.

The Cooperstown Casebook author (and beer aficionado) returns to talk to the boys about the 2019 Hall of Fame class, looks ahead at the 2020 ballot, shares his next pet project and reveals the one candidate he wishes he would have included in his book.

Also, Jay admits to having never seen 1966’s “Batman”. Say what?

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Tracker – Ballots. Lots and Lots of Ballots.

Chekhov’s Gun: What It Is and How To Use It

The Psyphy Original Podcast

BEERS MENTION IN THIS PODCAST

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Jay Jaffe



Calendar

