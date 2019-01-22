The HOVG Podcast: Jay Jaffe

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 22, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jay Jaffe.

The Cooperstown Casebook author (and beer aficionado) returns to talk to the boys about the 2019 Hall of Fame class, looks ahead at the 2020 ballot, shares his next pet project and reveals the one candidate he wishes he would have included in his book.

Also, Jay admits to having never seen 1966’s “Batman”. Say what?

