Mariano Rivera Leads Very Crowded 2019 Hall of Fame Class

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 22, 2019

If they were smart, the company that makes baseball’s Hall of Fame plaques would’ve started on Mariano Rivera’s hardware the minute he threw his last pitch.

That’s how much of a lock he was.

On Tuesday, baseball’s all-time saves leader got the inevitable news that with xx.x% of the vote…he could finally book his trip to Cooperstown.

Rounding out the Class of 2019…Rivera’s fellow first ballot inductee, the late Roy Halladay (85.4%), baseball’s premier designated hitter, Edgar Martinez (85.4%) and Mike Mussina (76.7%).

The three new members of baseball’s Hall of Fame will be officially inducted July 21 at the Clark Sports Center. Also making their way in…Modern Baseball Era inductees Lee Smith and Harold Baines, Ford C. Frick Award winner Al Helfer and The J.G. Taylor Spink Award recipient Jayson Stark.

Here’s the breakdown among the top vote getters.

Mariano Rivera (100%, first time on the ballot)

Roy Halladay (85.4%, first time on ballot)

Edgar Martinez (85.4%, 70.4% last year)

Mike Mussina (76.7%, 63.5%)

Curt Schilling (60.9%, 51.2%)

Roger Clemens (59.5x%, 57.3%)

Barry Bonds (59.1%, 56.4%)

Larry Walker (54.6%, 34.1%)

Omar Vizquel (42.8%, 37.0%)

Fred McGriff (39.8%, 23.2%)

Manny Ramirez (22.8%, 22.0%)

Jeff Kent (18.1%, 14.5%)

Scott Rolen (17.2%, 10.2%)

Billy Wagner (16.7%, 11.1%)

Todd Helton (16.5%, first time on ballot)

Gary Sheffield (13.6%, 11.1%)

Andy Pettitte (9.9%, first time on ballot)

Sammy Sosa (8.5%, 7.8%)

Andruw Jones (7.5%, 7.3%)

