It's Official…Donald Trump Backs Curt Schilling

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 22, 2019

After years of singing the praises of his exalted leader, Curt Schilling is finally getting some support of his own.

Late Sunday night, Donald Trump took to the Twitters to sing the praises of the 216-game winner.

Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right! @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

In true Schilling fashion…he was quick to respond to Trump’s tweet.

Cute, right? But here’s the thing…why is Trump posting this three weeks after the voting deadline?

Seriously…wouldn’t it make more sense to champion Schilling’s cause BEFORE the BBWAA writers had to mail in their votes?

Of course it does.

All in all, it doesn’t matter. Schilling, who garnered 51.2% of the vote a year ago, looks to (again) be on the outside looking in.

But if the much ballyhooed Hall of Fame Tracker is any indication…fans of the three-time World Series might want to start making their Cooperstown reservations for June 2021.

Now, this isn’t the first time Trump has sounded off on a player’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that Hair Führer took to social media to champion Pete Rose. Unlike Schilling, the closest baseball’s Hit King is going to get to the Hall of Fame is selling autographs at a nearby card shop.