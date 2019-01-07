HOVG Podcast: 2018 Top Ten Episodes (Part Two)

From Hall of Famers to filmmakers…to Larry King (twice!) and everyone in between, the boys from The Hall of Very Good Podcast talked to a wide array of people from every corner of the baseball world.

But what were the ten most listened to episodes from 2018? It’s funny you should ask.

Here are five of them!

The lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan joined the boys to talk about the 2018 baseball season, shared his thoughts on what he would do if he was commissioner and wondered aloud about doubleheaders and Shohei Ohtani.

Also, Shawn and Lou’s new best friend responded to Todd Radom’s question about one of the greatest uniforms in baseball history.

The president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum joined the boys to talk about what’s new in Cooperstown and the then-growing anticipation for the Class of 2018 (and beyond!), shared the best Brad Ausmus story in the history of Brad Ausmus stories, explained what it was like hanging out with Bob Uecker and walked Shawn and Lou through the four “can’t miss” spots at The Hall and revealed his favorite museum pieces.

The former Major League umpire talked to the boys about his 33 seasons behind the plate, the best and worst managers (looking your way, Billy Martin) to deal with, what it was like calling balls and strikes during a no-hitter, that final concussion that ended his career and why he and his husband Michael would never do “The Amazing Race”.

After a lot of squirrel talk (seriously), the son of the legendary lefty talked to the boys about his new book, his quest to keep people from having Tommy John surgery, shared his family’s relationship with Dr. Frank Jobe and recalled the time his dad flirted with becoming a knuckleballer.

The hosts of the popular Clubhouse Podcast talked to the boys about their adventures together traveling the country, visiting all 30 Major League parks, hanging out with legendary ballhawk Zack Hample, Muneesh’s favorite moment as a baseball fan (spoiler alert…it involves Anthony singing) and who they would most like to have as a guest on their podcast.

And, to appease his wife, Shawn asked Anthony to endorse her “passion project”.

What else made the list? Click HERE for the five most listened to episodes.