HOVG Podcast: 2017 Top Ten Episodes (Part One)

By: The Hall of Very Good | January 7, 2019

From Hall of Famers to filmmakers…to Larry King (twice!) and everyone in between, the boys from The Hall of Very Good Podcast talked to a wide array of people from every corner of the baseball world.

But what were the ten most listened to episodes from 2018? It’s funny you should ask.

Here are five of them!

The “smartest man in the world” talked to the boys about his June 2018 gig as emcee of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s annual Hall of Game ceremony, his experiences interviewing some of baseball’s greats, recalled the mysterious death of Rube Foster and shareed his admiration for San Francisco Giants greats Willie Mays and Barry Bonds.

Oh, yeah, Greg also joined in on Lou’s distaste of the 2013 movie “42”.

The Massachusetts native talked to the boys about how he ended up the DJ for the Boston Red Sox (and, ultimately, the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins), explained the art of choosing the right walk up music, remembered his bond with slugger David Ortiz and, ultimately, shared the one song he won’t play. Ever.

The former Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays executive talked to the boys about the day-to-day duties of a big league public relations director, his current gig working with Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon’s charity and, most importantly, helped Shawn and Lou begin their quest to track down the infamous Billy Ripken “Fuck Face” bat.

On July 24, 1983 the “Pine Tar Rule” received national attention when Kansas City Royals great George Brett hit a go ahead two-run home run off New York Yankees closer Goose Gossage. And then…mayhem.

Former big league infielder Greg Pryor was there, had a locker next to his friend Brett and witnessed the aftermath of the “Pine Tar Incident” firsthand.

The longtime friends joined the boys to share their thoughts on some of baseball’s best (and absolute worst) looking uniforms, reflected on the most out of place baseball players and, of course, talked all about Todd’s new book…Winning Ugly: A Visual History of the Most Bizarre Baseball Uniforms Ever Worn.

Also, Shawn tried to start a debate that is, arguably, far dumber than that annoying “is a hot dog a sandwich?” discussion.

What else made the list? Click HERE for 6-10.