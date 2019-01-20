Select Page

Brewers Slugger Eric Thames Takes Part in Korean Singing Competition

If the Milwaukee Brewers ever need a fill-in to sing the national anthem before one of their home games, they can find one in their own clubhouse.

Saturday, Eric Thames donned a mask and took part in “King of Mask Singer”…the (original) Korean version of the new FOX show “The Masked Singer.”

And “hip hop boy” was awesome.

Before you think the 32-year-old slugger appearing on a Korean singing competition is the weirdest act of randomness ever, remember this…before he re-emerged in the Majors in 2017, Thames had just completed three seasons for the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization.

Better than his performance of the Stevie Wonder classic “Isn’t She Lovely” was first baseman’s take on the K-pop hit(?) “Americano” sung entirely in Korean.

It’s more impressive at least.

For what it’s worth…here’s the original version by 10cm. Because why not?

Hall of Very Good, MLB

