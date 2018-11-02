Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: Jane Leavy

Posted by | Nov 2, 2018 | ,

The HOVG Podcast: Jane Leavy

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jane Leavy.

The New York Times bestselling author of The Big Fella talks to the boys about the lunacy behind spending eight years writing about Babe Ruth (and compares him to the Kardashians!), what she learned most about “Little George” and why her 1987 piece about Muggsy Bogues is one of the great embarrassments of her life.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Muggsy Bogues in the Land Of The Giants

The Babe Went to Bat for Black players

99 Cool Facts About Babe Ruth

JANE’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.

Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast

View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Jane Leavy



Related Posts

The World Series – A Season for Heroes

The World Series – A Season for Heroes

October 26, 2018

David Price for District Attorney?

David Price for District Attorney?

October 31, 2018

Atlanta Braves Extend Manager Brian Snitker

Atlanta Braves Extend Manager Brian Snitker

October 15, 2018

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

Mike&#039;s Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

November 1, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino