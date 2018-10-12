Select Page

The HOVG Podcast: John Costacos

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by John Costacos.

Famed poster boy-turned-author returns to talk to the boys about all those times he and his brother Tock almost killed their subjects (turns out it happened a lot!), what current players they’d like to make posters of, the one guy who turned them down and, of course, his new book “Walls of Fame”.

SHOW NOTES:

37 Classic Costacos Brothers Posters You Wish You Still Had

For The Kids: A Vintage Sports Poster Exhibition

Russell Wilson Featured on Costacos Brothers Poster to Benefit Why Not You Foundation

JOHN’S BOOK

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

