The HOVG Podcast: Dave Winfield

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dave Winfield.

The Hall of Famer talks to the boys about his 40-plus year relationship with Don Baylor (and why he joined the Myeloma MVP campaign), what current player reminds him of when he played and what current pitchers he’d like to face and that night in San Diego when the Famous Chicken was hatched.

Myeloma Explained

Former MLB All-Stars Dave Winfield and Steve Garvey Help Launch Myeloma MVP

