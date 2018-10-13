That Time Craig Counsell Threatened Prince Fielder

One of the best parts of any team making it to the playoffs is seeing the former stars they break out of the mothballs to take the mound for the ceremonial first pitch.

Friday night for Game One of the NLCS between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, it was Hall of Famer Bob Uecker…which makes total sense.

Prince Fielder followed “Mr. Baseball” to the hill on Saturday.

Prior to Game Two, the six-time All-Star even had time to answers some questions about his time with the Crew and his relationship with their current skipper, Craig Counsell.

“There was one time I was thinking about bunting,” Fielder said. “He told me if I bunted he would punch me in the face.”

There’s not a chance the lanky Counsell, who weighs at least a hundred pound less than Fielder, would ever take a swing at the longtime firstbaseman, but, wow…can you even imagine the two going at it?