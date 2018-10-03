Bears Cornerback Chided After Catching Foul Ball

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 3, 2018

It’s not known who first coined “no good deed goes unpunished”, but Kyle Fuller epitomized the phrase Tuesday night.

While attending the Chicago Cubs-Colorado Rockies Wild Card Game, the Bears cornerback caught a foul ball and handed it off to a young fan.

Because the internet is full of comedians (and angry, miserable Cubs/Bears fans)…the former first round pick quickly became the subject of ridicule.

But he couldn’t catch that interception in the packers game? — Ryan (@TheRyan_Brennan) October 3, 2018

He can catch a baseball but not a football thrown right to him. Maybe he’s playing the wrong sport. — ehall (@hallballz) October 3, 2018

Wish he caught that Aaron Rodgers ball and gave that ball to your friends little girl. — Greg O (@GregoLando) October 3, 2018

How can he catch a baseball and not a football — Arron Nicklas (@anicklas42) October 3, 2018

Couldn’t catch that gimme week 1 tho — Jimmy (@jross1901) October 3, 2018

First thing hes caught all year haha! — Cody Doerzbacher (@CDoerzbacher) October 3, 2018

So where is all this coming from?

In the NFL season opener last month, Fuller dropped a surething interception that would’ve all but meant victory for his Bears over rival Green Bay.

Not long after Fuller’s drop, Aaron Rodgers would throw a game-winning, 75-yard touchdown.

All that aside, Chicago fans need to be a little nicer…after a 2-1 loss, the Bears are all they have right now.