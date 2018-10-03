Select Page

Bears Cornerback Chided After Catching Foul Ball

It’s not known who first coined “no good deed goes unpunished”, but Kyle Fuller epitomized the phrase Tuesday night.

While attending the Chicago Cubs-Colorado Rockies Wild Card Game, the Bears cornerback caught a foul ball and handed it off to a young fan.

Because the internet is full of comedians (and angry, miserable Cubs/Bears fans)…the former first round pick quickly became the subject of ridicule.

So where is all this coming from?

In the NFL season opener last month, Fuller dropped a surething interception that would’ve all but meant victory for his Bears over rival Green Bay.

Not long after Fuller’s drop, Aaron Rodgers would throw a game-winning, 75-yard touchdown.

All that aside, Chicago fans need to be a little nicer…after a 2-1 loss, the Bears are all they have right now.

Hall of Very Good, MLB

