This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Rhea Butcher.
The comedian talks to the boys about their podcast Three Swings, why men are afraid of women playing baseball, shares what it was like doing “Conan” and, along with Lou, starts preparing a “Racism in Baseball” college curriculum.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
On this day in 1971, the Pittsburgh Pirates fielded the first all-black and Latino lineup
Japan wins sixth Women’s Baseball World Cup in a row
Women’s baseball gaining global momentum
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.
View the original article on Hall of Very Good: The HOVG Podcast: Rhea Butcher